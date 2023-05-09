Vladimir Putin has warned his citizens that a “real war” is being waged against Russia during a speech made amid muted Victory Day celebrations on Tuesday (9 May).

Speaking at an annual ceremony marking the end of World War Two, which has been stripped back over security concerns after last week’s drone attack on the Kremlin, the Russian President claimed that “a real war has once again been waged against our homeland”. He argued that the West has been encouraging “Russophobia”, and that its “untamed ambitions, arrogance, and impunity” are to blame for the conflict in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since Russia first invaded its neighbour more than a year ago, Putin has repeatedly framed the war as a proxy conflict with the West - claiming that Ukraine is being used as a tool to destroy his country and crush its societal values. In a claim repeated in Russian media coverage, Putin has also told citizens that the war - which has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths - is part of a “special military operation.”

“We [in Russia] believe that any ideology of superiority is inherently disgusting, criminal and deadly,” the President told crowds in his 10-minute speech at Red Square in central Moscow.

“However,” he continued, “Western globalists and elites still talk about their exclusivity; pit people [against each other] and split society; provoke bloody conflicts and upheavals; sow Russophobia, hatred, and aggressive nationalism; and destroy traditional family values that make a person a person.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow on May 9, 2023. - Russia celebrates the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany during World War II. Credit: Getty Images

Putin also reiterated his narrative that Ukraine had become “hostage to a coup d’etat and the criminal regime formed by its Western masters” and “a bargaining chip in the implementation of their cruel, selfish plans.” Finally, he ended his speech: “To Russia, to our brave armed forces, to victory!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied that his country had attacked Russia, arguing that Ukraine only “fights on [its] own territory” in order to “defend [its] villages and cities.” One day later, Zelensky visited the International Criminal Court in The Hague - which is currently investigating Russia for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Russia subsequently accused the United States of being behind the drone strike, with Kremlin spokesperson with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claiming that Moscow “knows decisions about such terrorist attacks are taken in Washington,” and that Kyiv “just implements them”. Meanwhile, several war commentators suggested the attack was in fact internally conducted, and purposefully staged by Russia.

Russia’s Victory Day parade, which commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany, has for the first time ever been broadcast on large-format outdoor screens around Moscow. However, the celebrations have also been severely stripped back this year, with dozens of cities cancelling the ‘Immortal Regiment’ processions, in which crowds take to the streets holding portraits of relatives who died or served in the Second World War.

Advertisement

Advertisement