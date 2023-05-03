The Kremlin has not presented any evidence from the alleged drone attack.

Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin by attacking the Kremlin with two drones.

Moscow branded the alleged overnight attack as a “terrorist act” and said Russian military and security forces had disabled the drones before they could strike. Video footage circulating online appears to show smoke near the Kremlin - although it is not clear when or whether this happened.

It said there had been no damage caused nor casualties incurred, and did not provide any other details. The Russian news agency Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Vladimir Putin’s life ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on 9 May.

It added that President Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged.

A Kremlin spokesman has denied that Putin is using body doubles after health concerns

There were no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin did not present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details.

Russia retains the right to respond “when and where it sees fit”, the Tass report said, quoting the statement.

Three people were killed in the attack on the bridge, which is thought to have occurred with a truck bomb. While Ukraine did not officially claim responsibility, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack was “obviously a consequence of the heinous war that Putin is conducting”.