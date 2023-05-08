For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago 22 killed after double-decker tourist boat capsizes in Kerala
3 hours ago Russia unleashes fresh series of deadly strikes on Ukraine cities
4 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
4 hours ago Warning to pet owners as ‘beach bug’ kills dog and leaves eight ill
4 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
6 hours ago Eight dead after SUV ploughs into crowd outside Texas migrant shelter
Breaking

Ukraine war: at least four killed as Russia unleashes new strikes across the country on eve of Victory Day

May 9 marks Victory Day for Russia - once a holiday marking the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945 - now a day of widespread celebrations which have become emblematic of the war against Ukraine

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott
2 minutes ago

Russia has reportedly ramped up its deadly attacks on Ukraine overnight, unleashing a flurry of missiles, drones and airstrikes which have ravaged buildings and killed at least 4 civilians.

There are reports Ukraine has imminent plans to launch a Spring counter-offensive to reclaim land in the south after the Russian invasion. Preparations have been ongoing on both sides for months, CNN reports.

But Tuesday (9 May) also marks Victory Day for Russia - once a holiday marking the anniversary of Russia's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945 - now a day of widespread parades and celebrations which Politico reports have become emblematic of Russia’s current war against Ukraine.

Most Popular

The Guardian reports that Ukraine's Armed Forces have said in their morning update that they destroyed 35 drones launched by Russia, responsible for a wave of attacks across the country in the early hours of Monday morning. The drones reportedly caused damage to cars and apartment buildings, and injured civilians as they fell.

Mayor of Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko examines a high-rise residential building damaged by remains of a shot down Russian drone in Kyiv on May 8 (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)Mayor of Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko examines a high-rise residential building damaged by remains of a shot down Russian drone in Kyiv on May 8 (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Mayor of Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko examines a high-rise residential building damaged by remains of a shot down Russian drone in Kyiv on May 8 (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ukrainian military also said Russia launched 16 missile strikes on Kharkiv, Kherson, Nikolaev and Odessa overnight, as well as 61 airstrikes. It also reported 52 instances of enemy shelling and said “unfortunately, there are killed and wounded among civilians, damaged high-rise building, private residences and other civilian infrastructures", the Guardian said.

It warned: “The probability of further Russian missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high."

This comes just days after Russia said Ukraine was responsible for a mystery drone attack on the Kremlin, a claim President Volodymyr Zelensky vehemently denied.

Moscow branded the alleged overnight attack as a “terrorist act” and said Russian military and security forces had disabled the drones before they could strike. Unverified video footage circulating online appears to show smoke near the Kremlin - and Russian news agency Tass reported that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Vladimir Putin’s life ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations.

Ukrainian politicians have denied any involvement with the alleged attack. President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “We don’t attack Putin or Moscow. We fight on our territory. We’re defending our villages and cities.”

It has also been theorised that the incident may have been a so-called 'false flag operation' conducted by Russia.

Related topics:UkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyVladimir Putin