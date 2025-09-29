The decommissioned Soviet nuclear submarine K-159 is still at the bottom of the Barents Sea after sinking more than 20 years ago.

In August 2003, the K-159 sank in a storm while being towed for scrapping. The submarine, which had been decommissioned since 1989, was in poor condition and was not defueled.

The submarine lies at a depth of about 246 meters in Russian territorial waters, near the entrance to the Kola Bay. Russia was soon to announce that the sub should be lifted, although it would be challenging due to the outer hull’s rusty conditions.

But nothing happened and Europe-Russia ties turned gradually colder. Researchers have since then monitored the wreck, fearing leakages of radioactivity from the two old nuclear reactors onboard could contaminate the important fishing grounds in the Barents Sea.

The K-159 still contains about 800 kg of spent nuclear fuel in its two reactors, posing a long-term environmental risk. The rusty hull is in a state of advanced corrosion, increasing the chance of future radioactive leaks.

A joint Norwegian-Russian expedition examined the site in 2014 and concluded that no leakage has so far occurred from the reactors to the surrounding marine environment. According to the Barents Observer, Lithuania-based nuclear expert Dmitry Gorchakov with the Bellona Environmental Transparency Center is worried.

He said: “There is a possibility of leaks, of course. Especially since K-159 was not prepared for flooding”. He underlined that so far, to his knowledge, “no leaks have been found.”

Dmitry Gorchakov says it one day eventually will be necessary to bring up the K-159. However, plans have been put on hold due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said: “In the current conditions of isolation, it is unlikely Russia will be able to conduct such an operation alone. There is no necessary equipment, and there may not be money for this in the budget. I think in the coming years they will depict preparations for the lift, but nothing more”.

Thomas Nilsen, editor of The Barents Observer online newspaper, previously described the submarines as a “Chernobyl in slow motion on the seabed”. In a BBC report, Ingar Amundsen, head of international nuclear safety at the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority, agreed that it is a question of when, not if, the sunken submarines will contaminate the waters if left as they are.