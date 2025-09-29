A nuclear Russian submarine has suffered a “serious accident” whilst sailing through the Mediterranean Sea.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 242 ft Kilo-class submarine, the Novorossiysk was seen on the surface off the coast of Gibraltar and there are reports it is leaking fuel in the hold. Russian Telegram channel VChk-OGPU which is known for have intelligence sources, suggest the submarine’s crew may need to discharge the fuel into the Mediterranean.

The channel reported, “Novorossiysk, currently on combat duty in the Mediterranean Sea, is experiencing serious technical problems. Due to damage in the fuel system, fuel is leaking directly into the hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no spare parts for repairs or qualified specialists on the submarine, and the crew is unable to fix the malfunctions.” They added: “The serious accident has caused other problems as well.

A nuclear Russian submarine has suffered a “serious accident” whilst sailing through the Mediterranean Sea. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“The accumulated fuel in the hold is an explosive hazard. The source believes the crew has no choice but to start ‘pumping out the hold’ directly into the sea.”

The situation has drawn comparisons to the Kursk submarine disaster on August 12, 2000, when the Russian Oscar II submarine exploded in the Barents Sea during its first major naval exercise in a decade. That explosion was linked to leaked hydrogen peroxide colliding with a catalyst, which caused the failure of a Type 65-76A torpedo in the forward torpedo room.

A second blast then ripped through the vessel, sinking the submarine and killing all 118 crew members on board. Launched in August 2014, The Novorossiyisk is part of Russia's Black Sea fleet but it not thought to have been used in the invasion against Ukraine.

The diesel-electric attack submarine can stay underwater for 45 days and is manned by a crew of 52 people, and it also has capacity to carry nuclear Kalibr missiles.