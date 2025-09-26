US and Canadian fighter jets were scrambled to intercept four Russian military planes off the coast of Alaska.

Two Russian Tu-95 bombers and two Su-35 jets were detected operating in Alaska’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday. They steered clear of US airspace, but it marks the latest in a series of incursion threats.

In response, the North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) deployed an E-3 surveillance aircraft, four F-16 fighter jets, and four KC-135 tankers to identify and intercept the Russian planes. “The Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace,” the agency said in a statement.

Also on Thursday, Hungarian fighter jets intercepted a formation of five Russian military aircraft approaching Nato airspace over the Baltic Sea. It was reported the Russian warplanes – including three MiG-31s, a Su-30, and a Su-35 – flew over the sea near Latvian airspace.

Hungarian Gripen fighter jets took off from the Siauliai air base in Lithuania and identified the Russian aircraft west of the Latvian coast. After visual identification and escort, the Russian formation turned away, and the Gripens returned to base, it was reported.

In recent days, Russia has launched a series of unprecedented incursions into the airspace of Nato members. More than a dozen Russian drones crossed Poland’s border before crashing or being shot down on Sept 10, while another drone was intercepted in Romania six days later.

On Sept 19, a trio of Russian military jets crossed into Estonia’s airspace. Drone sightings over Danish airports and military bases caused chaos on Wednesday evening, although as yet there is no evidence of Russian involvement.