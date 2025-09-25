Putin’s pilots taunted Italian F-35 jets with a friendly wave after entering Estonian airspace.

When the Russian pilots entered Estonian airspace, they were pursued by Nato’s most advanced fighter jets. Two Italian F-35s, “Ghost 1” and “Ghost 2”, had launched an interception mission from an air base 50km outside of the capital Tallinn.

According to The Telegraph, the Italians began the routine of an aerial intercept, rocking their wings from side to side, and in reply, the Russians rocked theirs back. Then one of the pilots raised his hand and gave a friendly wave.

For the next 12 minutes, the Italian pilots trailed the Russians all the way to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad – an unprecedented length of time for an incursion into Nato airspace. “We are really proud of how we react every time,” said Lieutenant Colonel Gaetano Farina, the commander of the Italian air task force stationed at Amari air base under Nato command.

Nato polices the airspace of the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, none of which possess fighter jets. In the past 10 years Russia has violated Estonian airspace at least 40 times – once by a jet flying Putin to Helsinki for a 2018 meeting with Donald Trump.

But those breaches have tended to involve “corner-cutting” around the uninhabited Vaindloo island just north of Estonia by lone, old aircraft. This time, three heavy fighters flew at least five miles into Estonian airspace.

And although the Russians followed the internationally agreed order of an intercept, they did not alter their course or steer out of Estonian airspace. Russia is “constantly trying to push boundaries”, a source connected to the British military with experience in Estonia told The Telegraph.

In a joint declaration on Tuesday, Nato warned Russia that it was prepared to use “all military tools” to counter invasions of its airspace. But it did not set clear red lines for when they might do so.