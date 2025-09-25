Another Danish airport has been forced to close after drones were spotted in its airspace.

Denmark's Aalborg airport in the country's north has been closed after unauthorised drones were seen in its airspace, according to local authorities. Three other smaller airports in the country's southern region - Esbjerg, Sønderborg and Skrydstrup - also reported drone activity, but were not closed.

The incident comes after the country's Copenhagen airport was forced to close earlier this week due to a drone incursion, which the prime minister described as "the most severe attack on Danish infrastructure so far". Police said the devices could be seen from the ground, adding they couldn't rule out the activity being a prank. They were investigating who was controlling them and their motive.

On Monday, Kastrup airport in Copenhagen was forced to shut for several hours following the sighting of a number of drones. "It says something about the times we live in and what we as a society must be prepared to deal with," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters.

Russian involvement could not be ruled out, she added - although Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the allegations "unfounded". At least three flights have been diverted from Aalborg airport, with officials saying the Danish Armed Forces were affected as the airport is also used as a military base.

The North Jutland Police released a statement saying they were monitoring the situation at Aalborg closely but could not elaborate on how many drones were involved. Police said they did not believe there was any danger to passengers at the airport or residents, but asked the public to keep their distance from the area.

The airport has since reopened. Passengers should enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight today in case there are any delays and knock-on effects after the closure.