Dozens of departure flights are cancelled from Copenhagen Airport this morning.

Flights at Copenhagen Airport resumed early on Tuesday after being suspended or diverted overnight because of drone sightings. Police reported two to three large, unidentified drones were seen on Monday night, forcing outgoing flights at Scandinavia’s largest airport to be grounded and others diverted to airports nearby.

A statement on its website read: “Copenhagen Airport has reopened after being closed due to drone activity. However, there will be delays and some cancelled departures. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for further information.”

Local media showed a significant police presence in the vicinity of the airport. A drone incident the same evening at the Oslo, Norway, airport forced all traffic to move to one runway, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. Traffic later returned to normal and it is unclear who was responsible.

Listed below are the affected departure flights at Copenhagen Airport today (Tuesday 23 September).

8:00 flight to Helsinki - cancelled

8:00 flight to Trondheim - cancelled

8:05 to Brussels - cancelled

8:05 to Dusseldorf - cancelled

8:10 to Bergen - cancelled

8:10 to Hamburg - cancelled

8:15 to Amsterdam - cancelled

8:15 to Warsaw - cancelled

8:20 to Reykjavik - cancelled

8:25 to Manchester - cancelled

8:25 to Gothenburg - cancelled

8:30 to Rome - cancelled

8:30 to Prague - cancelled

8:35 to Gdansk - cancelled

8:35 to Billund - cancelled

9:10 to Florence - cancelled

10:50 to Oslo - cancelled

12:40 to Vilnius - cancelled

12:45 to Stavanger - cancelled

12:50 to Helsinki - cancelled

12:50 to Tromso - cancelled

16:15 to Skiathos - cancelled

18:10 to Amsterdam - cancelled