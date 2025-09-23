Copenhagen and Oslo Airport were forced to close and cancel all flights after drones were spotted.

Oslo Airport was closed after a drone was spotted circling its airspace late on Monday night (22 September). It was the second Scandinavian locale to shut in just hours.

Police confirmed the sighting just before 11pm local time, with several incoming flights forced to divert to Bergen, Stavanger and Kristiansand. At 12.30am, operator Avinor announced the entire airport was closed following a second drone sighting.

Press officer Karoline Pedersen told local outlet NRK: “This means that flights that are now coming in will be redirected to the nearest airport.” Security services are on alert, with police deployed at Gardermoen and the domestic security service PST kept updated “continuously,” according to senior advisor Eirik Veum.

Operations manager Gisle Sveen said officers were “taking measures to try to locate this drone” but had not yet tracked down the operator. Oslo Airport is open now following the temporary closure however there are likely delays and possible cancellations to flights today.

The closure in Oslo came just hours after Denmark's biggest airport was also brought to a standstill by rogue drones. All traffic at Copenhagen Airport was halted after drone sightings in the airspace at around 8.30pm on Monday.

Copenhagen Airport said early on Tuesday it had reopened after traffic was halted for about four hours. It said on X: "There will be delays and canceled departures. Passengers are requested to stay informed through their airline”.

The airport was closed after between two and four "large" drones were seen in the area, according to a police spokesperson. At least 35 flights had to be diverted to other locations.

Danish media reported helicopters were seen in the airport. Two people were also arrested in Oslo shortly after the drones were spotted. The two incidents are not yet believed to be linked.