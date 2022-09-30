Zaporizhzhia regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said Russian forces targeted a humanitarian convoy

A Russian strike in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least 23 people and left 28 injured in a humanitarian convoy, officials have said.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh made the announcement in an online statement Friday (30 September).

A Russian strike has killed at least 23 people and left 28 injured (Photo: Adobe)

Mr Starukh said Russian forces targeted a humanitarian convoy that was heading to Russian-occupied territory and posted images of burned out vehicles and bodies lying in the road.

"So far, 23 dead and 28 wounded. All civilians," Mr Starukh wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian officials did not immediately acknowledge the strike.

It comes as Moscow prepares to annex four regions into Russia after an internationally criticised referendum vote as part of its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Starukh said those in the convoy planned to travel into Russian-occupied territory to pick up their relatives and then take them to safety. He added that rescuers were at the site of the attack.

‘Illegal referendums’

The UN Security Council has scheduled a vote on a resolution that would condemn Russia for its “illegal so-called referendums” in the four Ukrainian regions, and declare that they “have no validity”.

The US and Albanian-sponsored resolution would call on all countries not to recognise any alterations to the status of Ukraine’s Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia areas.

It would reaffirm the UN commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence within its internationally-recognised borders.

The Kremlin has announced plans to move on annexing Russian-controlled areas of the four regions on Friday, and Russia is certain to veto the resolution.

US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said earlier this week that if that happens, the US and Albania will put the resolution to a vote in the 193-member General Assembly, where there are no vetoes.

The draft resolution, obtained on Thursday by The Associated Press, would order Russia to “desist and refrain from actions aimed at the partial or total disruption of the national unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.