The eight-year-old refugee is fighting for life after the brutal knife attack

An eight-year-old Ukrainian refugee is fighting for her life after being stabbed 75 times in a frenzied knife attack.

The young girl was found next to her unconscious mother, 46, and had wounds to her neck and body, the Irish Mirror reports.

She was taken to Crumlin Children’s Hospital after being transferred from Limerick, Ireland, and is being treated by medics.

An eight-year-old Ukrainian refugee is fighting for her life after being stabbed 75 times (Photo: Adobe)

What is known about the attack?

The girl was staying in a property, understood to be a former B&B, near Clarecastle, in County Clare, after arriving in Ireland from Ukraine.

Advertisement

The property is being used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees who have fled their home country due to the ongoing war with Russia.

The eight-year-old was found with serious injuries on Tuesday (27 September) morning and her mum was also discovered unconscious at the scene.

Gardai and emergency services were alerted by other residents in the house after they heard of screaming.

It is reported that some attempted to gain access to the room but were unable, and so they raised the alarm.

Medics said the girl had 75 knife wounds to her neck and body and while all of her major organs were miraculously missed, she remains in a critical condition.

The child’s mother remains in Limerick University Hospital and is also in critical condition. It is understood doctors are awaiting the results of a toxicology report in the hope of discovering the cause of her collapse.

Advertisement

Gardai are not believed to be looking for anyone else in relation to the case.

A source told the Irish Mirror: "It’s very much wait and see at this stage and in the doctor’s hands but the fact her major organs weren’t hit has given her a fighting chance."

The remaining occupants of the house were later transferred to refugee accommodation in Ennis following consultation with the local Civil Defence through an interpreter.

What have the police said?

Detectives will speak to each of the occupants of the property who were present when the attack took place to build a timeline of events, and have been conducting door-to-door enquiries.

Advertisement

A Family Liaison Officer has also been appointed to the relatives of the pair.

A Garda spokesman said: “This is a live and ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.