Carnival is one of the highlights of the social calendar in Brazil, but festivities have been called off in the northern São Paulo state after devastating rainfall.

Heavy rain has triggered flooding and landslides that have killed at least 36 people in Brazil’s north São Paulo state, and rescuers warn that number is likely to rise.

The São Paulo state government said rain in the region had surpassed 600 millimetres in one day - one of the highest amounts ever recorded in Brazil over such a short period. The Bertioga area alone had 687 millimetres during that period.

Officials say 35 people have died in the city of São Sebastião, and a seven-year-old girl was killed in neighbouring Ubatuba. The cities of São Sebastião, Ubatuba, Ilhabela and Bertioga have cancelled their Carnival festivities as rescue teams struggled to find those missing, injured and feared dead in the rubble.

São Sebastião mayor Felipe Augusto said there were dozens of people missing, and at least 50 houses had collapsed in the city due to the landslides. “Our rescue teams are not managing to get to several locations; it is a chaotic situation,” he said.

Augusto posted videos on social media of widespread destruction in the city, including one of a baby being rescued by locals lined up on a flooded street.

Hundreds had also been displaced and evacuated, and the BBC reports a civil defence official has said: "unfortunately, we are going to have many more deaths.”

Brazil’s President Lula said he will visit the region on Monday, while Governor Tarcisio de Freitas said in a statement he had requested support from the army, which sent two planes and rescue teams to the region.

TV footage showed houses flooded with only the roof visible. Residents were using small boats to carry items and people to higher positions. A road that connects Rio de Janeiro to the port city of Santos was blocked by landslides and floodwaters.

The northern coast of São Paulo state is a frequent Carnival destination for wealthy tourists, who prefer to stay away from massive street parties in the larger cities.