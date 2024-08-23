Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sixth and final body has been recovered from the wreckage of the luxury yacht which sank in Sicily, with the body believed to belong to billionaire Mike Lynch’s teenage daughter.

The Italian coastguard said that recovery teams had found the body on the sunken Bayesian yacht on Friday morning (August 23). It comes as the only person still unaccounted for up to that point was Hannah, the 18-year-old daughter of billionaire Mike Lynch, with the tech tycoon’s body being recovered from the water earlier this week.

Vincenzo Zagarola, of the Italian Coastguard, said in the latest update: “From the first moment, it has not been easy or quick to inspect the boat. Think of an 18-storey building full of water.”

Five other bodies, including that of Mr Lynch, were recovered earlier in the week. He went missing in the water at around 5am alongside his daughter, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo.

In a statement confirming their parents’ deaths, the Bloomer family said: “Our parents were incredible people and an inspiration to many, but first and foremost they were focused on and loved their family and spending time with their new grandchildren. Together for five decades, our only comfort is that they are still together now.”

Of the 22 passengers onboard, 15 were rescued after escaping on a lifeboat, including Mr Lynch’s wife Angela Bacares. Report suggest that the luxury yacht’s captain, James Cutfield, has been questioned in connection with the incident.