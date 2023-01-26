The suspect, who has been arrested, was believed to be wielding a machete or a sword

At least one person has died and four more have been injured in an attack in several churches and parishes in the southern province of Cadiz.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Moroccan by local police, entered the church of San Isidro, in the city centre after 6:30pm and started arguing with parishioners telling them they "should follow Islam", according to reports.

The suspect then left, returned an hour later with a machete and attacked the priest, identified as Antonio Rodríguez, who is in stable condition in hospital.

Police secure the area where a man was killed in Algeciras, southern Spain

The attacker then went 300 metres to the next church, Nuestra Señora de La Palma, where he began to throw religious images, crucifixes and candles against the ground with his knife.

He was asked by the sexton, identified as Diego Valencia by the Algeciras town hall, to leave the church. The attacker refused and after threatening two women, Valencia asked him to leave again, and was then chased and stabbed outside the building, according to witnesses .

Authorities are now looking into whether terrorism was the motive for the attack in Algeciras - a port city with links to Morocco.

The interior ministry said in an early statement."The facts are being investigated and analysed, but it is not yet possible to determine the nature of the attack”.

National Spanish newspaper El Pais reports the information service of the Provincial Brigade and the headquarters of the General Information Commissariat (CGI) has taken charge of the investigation. It is believed the suspect acted alone and his motives are still yet unclear.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his sadness over the incident, tweeting: "I want to convey my most sincere condolences to the relatives of the sacristan who died in the terrible attack in Algeciras.