Dublin will be turning green this Sunday to celebrate St Patrick's Day. The Irish capital is famous for its parade and festival to mark the Irish patron saint, with lots of events planned across the weekend.

Organisers are expecting half a million spectators to make their to the Irish capital to line the streets for the 2024 parade. The theme this year is "Spréach", the Irish word for Spark, which represents the unique essence of Ireland and Irish people that sets us apart and brings us together. Here's everything you need to know about the St Patrick's parade in Dublin if you are thinking of attending or want to watch it on TV.

When is St Patrick's Day?

Ireland's patron saint is celebrated on March 17, which falls on a Sunday in 2024. A public holiday, people in Ireland and Northern Ireland will enjoy a long weekend with a bank holiday on Monday, March 18.

What time does the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin start?

The St Patrick's Day parade will take place in Dublin on Sunday (March 17) as part of a range of celebrations that are taking place over the weekend. It is scheduled to start at midday going from Parnell Square to Kevin St Junction. It's advised for spectators to arrive at around 10am to make sure they get a spot for parade as places fill up fast.

Speaking ahead of the festivities, Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste said: "Every year St. Patrick’s Festival shines a light on our capital city, offering the perfect chance for those living here and visiting to experience this celebration of Irish arts and culture. In the spirit of the hospitality we are renowned for, we encourage everyone to be welcoming, kind and respectful to one another on St. Patrick’s Day and across the festival."

What route will the parade take?

The parade will follow the same route as previous years. Kicking off in Dublin city centre it will start from Parnell Square, down to O'Connell Street, over O'Connell Bridge, ending at the Cuffe St/Kevin St junction.

Do you need tickets for Dublin's St Patrick's Day parade?

No tickets are required, with spectators able to pick a spot along the route. Tickets for anyone who wants to sit in one of the grandstands set up along the route are sold out.

What is the theme for St Patrick's Day 2024?

The theme for this year’s St Patrick's Festival and Parade is "Spréach", the Irish word for Spark, which represents the unique essence of Ireland and Irish people that sets us apart and brings us together.

What is the weather forecast for St Patrick's Day Dublin?

The weather forecast according to Met Eireann is: "Damp and cloudy to begin, with sunny spells and scattered showers developing for the rest of the day, with some heavy ones possible. A mild day with highs of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes."

How can I watch St Patrick's Day parade Dublin on TV?

If you can't make it to the parade in person, RTÉ One and RTÉ Player will be providing extensive coverage, including a live stream available on RTÉ.ie.

