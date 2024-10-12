Star Trek fans can now learn how to speak Klingon - with official new course at Austrian education centre
The Brigittenau Adult Education Centre in Vienna, is offering courses to Star Trek fans and language aficionados alike this autumn.
The fictional language, spoken by the notoriously violent alien race, is made up of 26 letters and has nouns, verbs and characters that are reportedly not dissimilar to Japanese. It was developed by American linguist Marc Okrand in the 1980s after he was hired by Paramount Pictures.
His job was to teach the language to the actors playing Klingons and other races in the Star Trek franchise. From October 31, the “Klingon for beginners” course will be available at the VHS Brigittenau. The course is designed to teach students “elementary sentences with which we can communicate simply but correctly in everyday (Klingon) situations”.
In pop culture, the language was also learned by Big Bang Theory character Dr Sheldon Cooper, who spoke in Klingon to communicate with his friends in secret.
The course is led by Dr Ernst Buchberger (Klingon name "SaghwI"), a Viennese Klingonist who has worked in artificial intelligence at the Medical University of Vienna.
