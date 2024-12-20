A teacher has been stabbed at a primary school in Croatia by a pupil with several more injured.

A "minor student" has stabbed a teacher and injured several others. An ambulance and helicopter rushed to the school in Prečko, a neighbourhood in Zagreb, following the shock attack, with the aircraft touching down on the school's playground.

Local reports have stated that children were evacuated from the building, and that the school is "under siege", with some remaining on the grounds. Students and staff have been left "in shock" Dnevnik.hr reported today (Friday 20 December).

Some students were "in tears" as they waited for their parents to take them home. Local police have yet to make an official statement.

Dnevnik.hr reported that there is a large emergency presence at the scene, including "at least six ambulances". Dnevnik.hr added that police "are not providing any information at this time", and that the attack took place at the end of the first school semester, just days before Christmas.