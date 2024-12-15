A woman has been killed and two other have been left injuries following a fatal shooting in north-west London.

Police were called to the scene on Gifford Road in Brent at around 9.15pm on Saturday evening (December 14) after receiving reports of a shooting. A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men, both in their 30s, were also injured in the incident. One of the victims remains in hospital in critical conditions, with the other man’s injuries were described by the Metropolitan Police as non-life threatening.

The shooting took place on Gifford Road in Brent, north-west London. | Google Maps

According to a local neighbour, five gunshots were heard in quick succession during the incident. No arrests have been made of yet.

Superintendent Tony Josephs, from the North West Command Unit which covers Brent, said: “This is a truly shocking incident and I understand the concern this will cause the local community and those across London. I want to reassure people that a team of experienced detectives are already working at pace to piece together the events of last night and identify whoever was responsible for this heinous act of violence.

“If you were in or around Gifford Close at the time of the shooting, or have any information about who was responsible, please get in contact with us. A family has been left devastated and we need to work together to provide them with answers.”