An investigation will take place after reports a member of Buckingham Palace staff was arrested after a Christmas party, according to a Palace spokesperson.

The spokesperson said “appropriate action” would be taken after the Palace was made aware of the incident. The Sun reported a female member of staff was arrested at a bar in Victoria, central London, on Tuesday.

A Palace spokesperson told the BBC: “We are aware of an incident outside the workplace involving a number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace.

“While this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken.”

The Metropolitan Police said: “At 9.21pm on Tuesday, December 10 officers were called to a bar in Victoria Street, SW1 following reports that a customer had smashed glasses and attempted to assault a member of staff. Officers attended and arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

“She was taken into custody and released the following evening having been given a penalty notice for disorder.”