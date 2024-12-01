A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape at The Groucho Club in Soho, London that was shut this week.

Metropolitan Police said the 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (November 30) at an address in Hertfordshire and remains in custody. The investigation was launched after reports of a woman being raped inside the celebrity hotspot club in Dean Street on November 13.

On Tuesday, 26 November, a Westminster Council licensing hearing ruled that the licence for The Groucho Club should be suspended for up to 28 days until a full hearing can take place.

The police said in a statement: “The initial hearing was held following an application by the Met which raised concerns that the venue had breached licensing conditions and had been the scene of the serious criminal offence set out above.

“At this stage, there is no suggestion that employees of the venue were involved in the commission of the offence.”

The membership-only private club has boasted stars such as Lily Allen and Cara Delevingne as members throughout its almost-four decade tenure. Other notable members have included actress Rachel Weiss, Stephen Fry and Sienna Miller.

The club hit its peak during the Britpop era in the 1990s, with Oasis member Noel Gallagher and Blur drummer Alex James frequenting The Groucho club during the height of their careers. More recently, Harry Styles was noted as a member, celebrating his 19th birthday at the club in 2013.

The Grouch Club features three bars, two restaurants and an enclosed terrace and can even be a home away from home for its A-list members, with 17 bedrooms available and four event rooms.