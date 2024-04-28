Hairy Bikers star Si King spotted in public for the first time since death of Dave Myers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hairy Bikers star Si King has been spotted out and about in public for the first time since the death of his co-host and best friend Dave Myers. Myers passed away in February after being diagnosed with cancer two years’ prior.
The pair, who first met around three decades ago, became the Hairy Bikers and put out a plethora of BBC shows and cookbooks together, becoming household names in the UK. Now, almost two months since Myers’ death, King was seen outside the private members club the Groucho Club in Soho, London - having lunch with friend and colleague Nicole Kavanagh-Stubbs.
The two were photographed eating in the outside dining area, before leaving the club with some luggage. The Mirror reported that King, 57, appeared to chat with some fans and pose for photographs on his way out.
At the time of Myers’ death, King said: “Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on February 28 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.
“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.
“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.
“I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all the Hairy Bikers team.
“I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.