Dave Myers death: when was last Hairy Biker’s TV appearance before death aged 66, will there be a BBC tribute?
Hairy Biker and popular TV cook Dave Myers died aged 66 from cancer on February 28, and the star has been remembered fondly by his friends and colleagues.
In his last TV appearance before his death, Myers was seen joking around with his Hairy Biker other half Si King. King announced Myers’ death today, writing: “[Myers} is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime”.
Myers continued filming his popular travel shows even during his cancer battle, and his most recent series is currently airing on the BBC.
When was Dave Myers’ last TV appearance?
Dave Myers’ final TV appearance before his death was on Tuesday (February 27) on his latest UK food travel show, The Hairy Bikers go West.
The series follows the food fanatic pair as they travel the west of the country, exploring its rich cultural and food scene. In the latest episode, Myers and King travel to Merseyside and the Wirral.
Myers filmed the series after completing his cancer treatment, and looked slimmer in the show than many fans will remember him. He joked with his co-star and reminisced on childhood memories of the region, including a ferry trip across the Mersey, which Dave remembered as a ‘cruise’.
When is The Hairy Bikers next on TV?
The next episode of The Hairy Bikers go West will air on BBC Two on Tuesday March 5 at 7pm - it is the fifth episode out of five in what will be The Hairy Bikers final show.
In the next episode, the first to air after Myers’ death, Dave and Si continue their journey, travelling to north west Wales to explore lush, green pastures, towering peaks, breathtaking valleys and 250 miles of stunning coastline, and to meet inspiring local producers.
The programme will continue to air at the same time weekly on BBC Two, with the final episode airing on March 26. Episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast.
Will there be a BBC tribute to Dave Myers?
The BBC has not confirmed if and when a tribute to Myers will be broadcast, however it is possible that one will be included in the next episode of Go West on March 5.
The BBC’s Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore paid tribute to Myers, sharing: “"Dave made cooking a truly joyful adventure and he shared that joy with millions. The public loved him and his unique partnership with Si. Together they made every viewer feel like a friend."
