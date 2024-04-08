Hundreds of bikers ride from Beverley market place at the start of a memorial bike ride for Dave Myers of the Hairy Bikers. (Picture: Getty Images)

A heart-wrenching tribute to Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has been paid by bikers in East Yorkshire.

A message from King was posted on the Hairy Bikers Instagram account on Sunday ahead of the ride, alongside a photo of the motorcyclists stationed at the initial meeting point.

The Hairy Bikers Go West was Dave Myers, left, final on-screen appearance. (Picture: BBC)

The statement said: “I hope the ride out goes well for you all. Many many thanks for remembering Dave in this way. He would have loved it. Dave’s family, friends and I are really touched.

“Love to you all, be safe.”

The ride, organised by Biker Escorts East Yorkshire, began in Beverley Market Place in Yorkshire before moving through various north Yorkshire towns including Scagglethorpe and Pickering. After two and half hours, the route ended in the seaside town of Scarborough in the afternoon.

Born in Barrow-in-Furness, Myers’ earned himself a loyal following alongside King with their combination of riding their motorcycles to locations across the world and cooking up a storm as they went. The pair also won over viewers with their cheeky northern humour and enthusiasm.

The bearded duo filmed many cooking series and specials for the BBC, seeking out new dishes in countries such as India, Vietnam, Argentina and Mexico. King and Myers’ last series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, continued to air on BBC Two following his death.