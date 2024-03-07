Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liliana who he met while filming Hairy Bikers in Romania, was at his side along with King when the presenter and TV chef died “peacefully” at home on February 28. Myers first revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment in May 2022.

A message from her that was shared alongside a picture of her and Myers on the Hairy Bikers Instagram page, said: “I will never be able to thank you all enough for the massive wave of love, compassion and care that you have shown towards me, Simon and our families in these past days since Dave passed.

Liliana, the wife of Dave Myers, has thanked his fans for the 'massive wave of love' she received after her husband's death. Picture: Getty

“I want you all to know that I have read every single message and comment that you sent… your stories about Dave, your feelings you shared with me mean a lot and my heart is filled with gratitude and love.

“It amazes me how many hearts he touched and how many people wanted to express their love for what Dave and Si have created for nearly 20 years. I know the Hairy Bikers have been part of your living rooms for such a long time and I feel your loss as much as you feel mine!

“My husband, David Myers was a larger than life character and he did everything with passion, enthusiasm and generosity of spirit. His energy was endless when it came to cooking and talking recipes, or biking and talking bikes.

“An amazing storyteller! And through his stories and TV appearances he was constantly inspiring and encouraging people to cook, travel, to live their life to the fullest.

“An exceptional husband, wonderful stepdad, loyal friend and in his own words, a creator, never a follower. I feel I’m grieving with a whole nation… and this is something special. My wonderful Dave – Lili Myers.”

She co-owned his production company Sharpletter – which had assets worth more than £1.4 million, accounts filed on the January 31 show. Myers was a stepfather to her two children, Iza and Sergiu, from a previous relationship.