Dave Myers, one of the two beloved TV presenters and chefs who made up one-half of “The Hairy Bikers,” will once again be on our screens this evening despite his sad death that was announced last Wednesday. “The Hairy Bikers Go West,” the latest travelogue with Myers and his partner-in-crime, Si King, continues on BBC Two this evening - but will there be a tribute to Myers?

In the latest episode, the Bikers continue their journey by heading to northwest Wales, a remote but beautiful part of the UK and home to lush, green pastures, towering peaks, breathtaking valleys and 250 miles of stunning coastline. But alongside this epic scenery, the Bikers discover there’s a host of inspiring local producers who are doing their bit to celebrate this area’s rich diversity.

Though many are looking forward to the latest episode from their pair's latest series, some are curious if there will be a tribute to Myers, who died aged 66, much akin to the tribute they paid to Johnny Irwin in a repeat episode of “Escape to the Country” after his death in February.

Si King and Dave Myers. (Pic credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images)

Though there has been no word from the BBC if this episode will contain a tribute, as opposed to their revised listing for “Escape to the Country” when it was announced a repeat would be played in honour of Irwin, given the popularity of the pair and that Myers death occurred during the broadcast of their latest, now possibly last TV series, then we can only assume that there would be some tribute either before or just after the broadcast.

Sadly, for now, it’s wait-and-see territory what BBC Two do to honour Dave Myers this evening during the latest episode of “The Hairy Bikers Go West.”

What time is “The Hairy Bikers Go West” on BBC Two today?