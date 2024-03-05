Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today, (March 5, 2024), ITV and ITVX are launching a new campaign called "Facing It Together". Eight panellists from the show have recently participated in an emotional photoshoot and short film to raise awareness about a crucial issue. The campaign aims to support survivors and friends alike and convey the message that "we are in this together".

The objective of the campaign is to raise awareness about the assistance available to individuals who are facing domestic abuse. Additionally, it aims to educate friends and family members on how to recognize the signs of abuse and provide support to their loved ones who are experiencing such situations.

Statistics sadly show that one in four women and one in seven men will face domestic abuse within their lifetime as the campaign’s key image, shared earlier this week on Instagram, shows the eight women coming together to show the many faces of abuse.

Brenda Edwards, Charlene White, Denise Welch, Frankie Bridge, Judi Love, Kelle Bryan, Olivia Attwood-Dack, and Sunetra Sarker are among those who participated, with four of them having firsthand experience with domestic abuse.

Together with their fellow panellists and friends, they stand united to show support and solidarity for those currently enduring domestic abuse and for survivors. They aim to reassure them that they are not alone in their struggles.

The campaign follows from last year’s ‘Celebrating Every Body’ campaign, launched on International Women’s Day 2023 which saw a host of the UK’s most recognisable female faces and Loose Women panellists including Carol McGiffin, Dame Kelly Holmes, Gloria Hunniford OBE, Judi Love, Katie Piper OBE and Sophie Morgan take part in an inspiring Body Stories photo shoot for the first time, as well as candidly share their own body stories.