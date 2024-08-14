A court in Thailand on Wednesday removed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office over an ethical violation. | Bloomberg via Getty Images

A court in Thailand on Wednesday removed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office over an ethical violation, further destabilising the nation's political landscape, which had already been shaken by the court-ordered dissolution of the main opposition party a week ago.

The constitutional court's decision centred on Mr Srettha's appointment of a cabinet member, Pichit Chuenban, who had previously been imprisoned for attempting to bribe a court official. In a close five-to-four vote, the court found that Mr Srettha violated ethical codes by nominating Mr Pichit, despite knowing about his past misconduct.

Mr Pichit, who was jailed for six months in 2008 after allegedly trying to bribe a judge with cash in a shopping bag during a case involving former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was appointed as a minister of the prime minister’s office in a cabinet reshuffle in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Mr Pichit resigned weeks later due to the controversy resurfacing, the court said his prior behaviour, ruled dishonest by the supreme court, made him unfit for the position.

The court held Mr Srettha fully responsible for vetting his cabinet members' qualifications, concluding that his decision to appoint Mr Pichit, despite being aware of his tainted history, constituted a breach of ethics.

As a result, Mr Srettha was removed from office, with the current cabinet set to remain in place on a caretaker basis until parliament appoints a new prime minister, a process that has no set time limit.