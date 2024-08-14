Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin removed from office over bribery scandal linked to cabinet appointment
The constitutional court's decision centred on Mr Srettha's appointment of a cabinet member, Pichit Chuenban, who had previously been imprisoned for attempting to bribe a court official. In a close five-to-four vote, the court found that Mr Srettha violated ethical codes by nominating Mr Pichit, despite knowing about his past misconduct.
Mr Pichit, who was jailed for six months in 2008 after allegedly trying to bribe a judge with cash in a shopping bag during a case involving former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was appointed as a minister of the prime minister’s office in a cabinet reshuffle in April.
Although Mr Pichit resigned weeks later due to the controversy resurfacing, the court said his prior behaviour, ruled dishonest by the supreme court, made him unfit for the position.
The court held Mr Srettha fully responsible for vetting his cabinet members' qualifications, concluding that his decision to appoint Mr Pichit, despite being aware of his tainted history, constituted a breach of ethics.
As a result, Mr Srettha was removed from office, with the current cabinet set to remain in place on a caretaker basis until parliament appoints a new prime minister, a process that has no set time limit.
