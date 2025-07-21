A British fighter jet that has been stuck at an Indian airport for more than five weeks is finally set to fly out.

The F-35B is due to be "pulled back from the hangar today and the departure is scheduled for Tuesday", an airport spokesman told the BBC. "We do not have any technical details," he added.

The F-35B landed on 14 June at Thiruvananthapuram airport in the southern state of Kerala from HMS Prince of Wales. It was diverted after it ran into bad weather during a sortie in the Indian Ocean. It then developed a technical snag.

After the plane, which was part of the fleet of the HMS Prince of Wales, was unable to return, engineers from the Royal Navy's flagship carrier visited it to fix it. But they were unable to repair it.

The UK ministry of defence then said they had deployed a team of 14 engineers "to Thiruvananthapuram airport to assess and repair the F-35B aircraft". The team came with specialist equipment necessary for the movement and repair process, a statement said.

Videos from the time showed the F-35B being towed away to a hangar. On Monday, an airport official told the BBC that "the aircraft is confirmed to be airworthy".

It is scheduled to be pulled out of the hangar on Monday morning, he said. The official told the BBC that the exact time of its departure is "yet to be communicated, which airport will be used for refuelling on the way to London or when the backup aircraft will arrive to transport the technicians and equipment back".