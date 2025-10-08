Tropical Storm Jerry has formed becoming the Atlantic hurricane season’s tenth named storm.

Tropical Storm Jerry formed over the central Atlantic Ocean Tuesday and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday. Tropical Storm Jerry had sustained winds of 50 mph as of Tuesday evening.

The storm was just over 900 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and was moving west-northwest. A tropical storm watch has been issued for Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Barthélemy, St. Martin, Sint Maarten, Antigua, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Guadeloupe and its adjacent islands. This means sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph are possible in the area within around 48 hours.

The storm is likely to track near or north of the northern Leeward islands by later this week as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. Jerry could bring rain and wind to these islands, depending on its exact track.

Forecasters said the system is expected to pass near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands later by Thursday evening and into Friday. Models show the storm tracking northwest toward the U.S., although many options for its path remain possible this early.

“Interests [in the northern Leeward Islands] should monitor the progress of the storm, as there is a risk of wind, surf and rainfall impacts,” the National Hurricane Center advised. The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) placed the country under a Tropical Storm Watch as of 5:00pm Tuesday, October 7, meaning tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.

Residents in flood-prone or coastal areas are urged to take necessary precautions to safeguard life and property.