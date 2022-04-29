Vladimir Putin has warned that any country trying to intervene in the Ukraine war will face a "lightning-fast" response.

The Russian President said: "If someone from the outside tries to intervene in Ukraine and create strategic threats for Russia, our response will be lightning fast.

"We have all the tools [to respond] that no one can boast of. And we will not be bragging about them, we will use them if necessary."

His comments on Wednesday appear to be in response to new pledges from Nato countries to supply weaponry to Ukraine, after Germany signalled a major policy shift by announcing that they would provide 50 anti-aircraft tanks.

It may also reflect reports that Russia is struggling to overcome fierce Ukrainian resitance in its campaign to take the Donbas region in the east.

Russia has also warned that any country refusing to bow to the Kremlin's demands to pay for natural gas in rubles will face the same fate as Poland and Bulgaria, after those two countries saw their deliveries dropped on Wednesday.