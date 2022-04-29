Around 8,000 British Army troops will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War.
Dozens of tanks will be deployed to countries ranging from Finland to North Macedonia this summer under plans that have been enhanced since the invasion of Ukraine.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the “show of solidarity and strength” will see UK service personnel joining with Nato allies and those from the Joint Expeditionary Force alliance, which includes Finland and Sweden, for the exercises.
Meanwhile, a British military veteran was reported to have been killed in Ukraine while fighting Vladimir Putin’s forces.
Tributes have been paid to Mr Sibley after the UK Foreign Office confirmed that one British national had died, while another is reported missing.
The Foreign Office did not formally name the deceased soldier as Mr Sibley, however it has been reported by both BBC and Sky News.
It has been confirmed that the family of both men are being supported by Foreign Office staff.
In other developments:
- Kyiv has been hit by two Russian missiles. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the central Shevchenkivskyi district of the captial was hit by the strikes, with at least three people injured in the attack. It came as UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres met for talks with President Zelensky in Kyiv.
- President Zelensky said the strikes were Russia’s attempt to “humiliate” the UN.
- Vladimir Putin has warned any country trying to intervene in the Ukraine war will face a “lightning-fast” response.
- A clip from Russian state media shows a panel of some of the nation’s most prominent journalists discussing the prospect of nuclear war with the West. One of the panel suggests it would not be so bad, because “we will go to heaven, and they will simply croak”.
- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of using gas and trade as a weapon against Europe, after Poland and Bulgaria were both cut off from Russian energy supplies from the Yemal-Europe gas pipline.
- UN chief Antonio Guterres is visiting locations around Kyiv which have been occupied by Russian troops. He said war in the 21st century is an "absurdity" and that he wants to help organise humanitarian evacuations in Mariupol.
8,000 British troops deployed to eastern Europe to deter Russian aggression
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the action had been long planned, but that it had been enhanced since Russia invaded its neighbour in late February.
Zelensky: Russia trying to humiliate UN
In his late-night address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russian air strikes on Kyiv on the day that UN chief Antonio Guterres was present in the city.
He said it "says a lot about Russia's true attitude to global institutions".
He accused Russia's leadership of trying to "humiliate the UN and everything that the organisation represents," adding it "requires a strong response."
Russian attacks in other cities across the country "once again prove that we cannot let our guard down", he said.
"We cannot think that the war is over. We still have to fight. We still have to drive the occupiers out," he added.
Scott Sibley ‘the bravest person I’ve known’
Craig and Sabrina Gant have organised a fundraiser for Mr Sibley’s widow Victoria Sibley, with the goal of £5,000 almost doubled to more than £9,500 in one day.
Mr Gant wrote on the Gofundme page titled Covering funeral cost of a fallen hero:
“Hi, my name is Craig, however, many of you know me as Ganty.
“Sadly on the 23rd April 2022, Scott Sibley ‘Sibs’ was taken from us all.
“On behalf of Sibs and his family I’m setting this Gofundme page up, to try and raise funds to help cover funeral/additional costs, for our fallen hero and dear friend.
“Scott was a son, father, brother and uncle.
“To me he was a friend like no other and the bravest person I’ve had the pleasure to have known, he was as good as a brother to me.
“His life may have been cut short but he lived to the full and did things the Sibs way, right until the end.”
Two Russian strikes hit Kyiv after blasts heard in capital city
Kyiv has been hit by two Russian strikes, Ukrainian officials have said.
Blasts were heard in the city earlier today as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited the city for talks with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, said that there were at least three people reported injured as a result of the attack, adding that the strikes hit the central Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.
Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to President Zelensky, tweeted: “Missile strikes in the downtown of Kyiv during the official visit of @antonioguterres. The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin, and today explosions are above his head. Postcard from Moscow? Recall why still takes a seat on the UN Security Council?”
Joe Biden asks US congress for more financial support for Ukraine
US President Joe Biden has asked US Congress for an additional $33 billion to help support Ukraine in the fight against Russia.
The requested assistance will see more than $20 billion in military assistance for the country, with an additional $8.5 billion in economic support.
An administration official said: “The president’s funding request is what we believe is needed to enable Ukraine’s success over the next five months of this war.
“We have every expectation that our partners and allies will continue to provide comparable levels of assistance going forward.”
Russian journalists discuss nuclear war: ‘we will go to heaven, they will simply croak’
A remarkable clip from Russian state media shows a panel of some of the nation’s most prominent journalists discussing the prospect of nuclear war with the West.
One of the panel even suggests it would not be so bad, because “we will go to heaven, and they will simply croak”.
In the clip, Margarita Simonyan, editor of state broadcaster RT, says: “Either we lose in Ukraine or the Third World War starts. I think World War Three is more realistic.
“Knowing us, knowing our leader, Vladimir Vladimirovch Putin, the most incredible outcome that all this will end with a nuclear strike seems more probable to me than the other course of events.
“To my horror, on one hand, on the other hand, with the understanding that it is what it is.”
A male panellist then responds: “But we will go to heaven, and they will simply croak.”
Putin threatens ‘lightning fast response’ to countries ‘intervening in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin has warned that any country trying to intervene in the Ukraine war will face a "lightning-fast" response.
The Russian President said: "If someone from the outside tries to intervene in Ukraine and create strategic threats for Russia, our response will be lightning fast.
"We have all the tools [to respond] that no one can boast of. And we will not be bragging about them, we will use them if necessary."
His comments on Wednesday appear to be in response to new pledges from Nato countries to supply weaponry to Ukraine, after Germany signalled a major policy shift by announcing that they would provide 50 anti-aircraft tanks.
It may also reflect reports that Russia is struggling to overcome fierce Ukrainian resitance in its campaign to take the Donbas region in the east.
Russia has also warned that any country refusing to bow to the Kremlin's demands to pay for natural gas in rubles will face the same fate as Poland and Bulgaria, after those two countries saw their deliveries dropped on Wednesday.
"Payment in proper form will be the basis for the continuation of supply," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, referring to a decree signed by Vladimir Putin demanding that all gas payments be made in rubles.
Liz Truss: Western allies need to ‘double down’ on Ukraine support
The UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss has insisted that Western allies need to “double down” on their support of Ukraine’s fight against Russia.
Ms Truss made a keynote speech at Mansion House in London, in which she urged the West to use its economic powers to deter aggressors who “do not play by the rules”.
The foreign secretary singled out China in her speech, saying: “China is not impervious. They will not continue to rise if they do not play by the rules.
“China needs trade with the G7. We represent around half of the global economy. And we have choices.
“We have shown with Russia the kind of choices that we’re prepared to make when international rules are violated.”
Russia claims it has taken control of Kherson
Russia has said that troops have “liberated” the Ukrainian city of Kherson, following conflicting reports earlier today.
According to Interfax News Agency, Russian officals have confirmed that the city, in southern Ukraine, has been taken over.
The Russian claims come after Ukrainian regional military official Hennadiy Lahuta said that Russian troops has appointed their own people to the city council.
Lahuta said: “Yesterday, the occupiers seized the premises of the Kherson city council, removed all Ukrainian symbols and replaced their guards.”
Kherson mayor Ihol Kolykayev added that he was refusing to co-operate with the new administration within the region.
Russia to stop supplying gas to Poland and Bulgaria
It has been announced that both Poland and Bulgaria will be cut off from energy supplies from Russia.
Russian gas company Gazprom has contacted PGNiG, the Polish state gas company, to notify that access to the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline will cease on Wednesday morning.
The Russian company also notifed Bulagrian energy firm Bulgargaz of the decision.
Polish climate minister Anna Moskowa said that the country was prepared for such as move, adding: “There will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes.
“Appropriate diversification strategies that we have introduced allow us to feel on the safe side in this situation.”
Bulgarian energy minister Alexander Nikolov also confirmed that the country was pursuing alternative arrangements to ensure that the supply of gas and energy was not disrupted.