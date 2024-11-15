Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A US-Russian ballerina jailed on high treason charges for donating $50 to a pro-Ukranian charity in America is to be exchanged for Russian prisoners after her plea to scrap the sentence was rejected by judges.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is according to Mikhail Mushailov, her lawyer, who is quoted in Russian media as saying: "Now I can say this. Ksenia will be exchanged in February 2025."

Ksenia Karelina, who lives in Los Angeles, was seized by police during a visit to her family in Yekaterinburg 10 months ago, in January. She was initially held for petty hooliganism, accused of swearing in public but prosecutors quickly upped the charge to treason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karelina, 32, had donated $51.80 (£40) to the New York-based charity Razom for Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. She had become a US citizen in 2021 but was seized by Russia's FSB security service.

Left, Russian-American ballerina Ksenia Karelina, 32, at the Sverdlovsk Regional Court, Ekaterinburg, Russia in June, 2024, and right in an undated picture | @ekboblsud/Ksenia Karelina, NF/newsX

The FSB accused her of collecting money "used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

In August judges found her guilty but gave her leave to appeal her 12-year prison sentence. But the Second Court of Appeal of General Jurisdiction for the Sverdlovsk region recently rejected her appeal and confirmed her original sentence.

Description: Photo shows Russian-American ballerina Ksenia Karelina, 32, from Ekaterinburg, Russia, undated. She was jailed on high treason charges for donating USD 51.80 to a pro-Ukrainian charity. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (Ksenia Karelina, NF/newsX) | Ksenia Karelina, NF/newsX

The footage shows Karelina at the Sverdlovsk Regional Court, in Yekaterinburg earlier this year in June. Now Russian media has said that she will be swapped for Russian prisoners in February after the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to her father Pavel Karelin, Karelina is currently in pretrial detention centre No. 5 in Yekaterinburg, Russian reports said.

Karelina will be handed over to the American side along with Joseph Thater, who attacked a policeman and renounced his US citizenship, as well as Gordon Black, who was sentenced to three years in prison for stealing and beating his lover in Vladivostok, according to Russian media.

Story: NewsX