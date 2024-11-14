Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Bundesliga U19 star whose leg was amputated in a gruelling battle with cancer has written a heartwarming Instagram post thanking his followers for their support.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berkin Arslanogullari, 19, has bone cancer and a friend of the family launched a fundraiser for his treatment and rehabilitation, with a huge response from fans.

Over 7,000 people, including big names like European champion Leonardo Bonucci, 37, and Turkish international Emre Can, 30, supported the campaign, with over €320,000 (£266,000) raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berkin Arslanogullari, 19 who was forced to have his leg amputated because of cancer | @berkin.arslanogullari/GoFundME/NF/newsX

Taking to Instagram on November 13 Berkin said: “These past few weeks, I’ve found it difficult to organise my thoughts and feelings. I’m not sure if, in my current state, I’m able to summarise them well in a text.

"I truly want to thank, from the bottom of my heart – preferably in person – everyone who has supported me and my family in any way. I'm surprised and sometimes overwhelmed by the extent it has reached, yet extremely grateful for the opportunity this support has given me.”

The young goalie accompanied the post with several photos of himself during his treatment. One shows him with a shaved head and dressed in a hospital gown. In another, he is seen posing in the mirror with his amputated leg and leaning on an IV pole. He also shared a video where he is seen learning to walk with his new prosthetic leg.

Berkin added: "In a time filled with uncertainty and hardship, all the people I know, as well as many whom I've never met personally, have done something indescribable for me. I sincerely wish the very best for each and every one of you. My heartfelt thanks go to Union, who, as they have throughout the years, continue to stand by me on my journey and make all this possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The treatment will continue for a few more months. My task now is to get well and make the best of my situation. When I’m fit enough again, I very much hope that I’ll be able to be there for others who need help, just as others were there for me."

Story: NewsX