Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An ex-nun who won The Voice of Italy in 2014 has said that she wants to become a mum.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer, Cristina Scuccia, 36, known to the general public as Sister Cristina, has gone through an extraordinary journey, transforming herself from a singing nun to an icon of personal and spiritual evolution.

Her story has enthralled millions of people, first with her victory at The Voice of Italy in 2014, then with the surprising decision to leave the convent in 2022 and start a new life. And now the singer, from Sicily, has said that she wants to become a mum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with local media on November 13, she said: "There is a difference between making love and having sex. Making love leads to having a child. Sex is a passing pleasure. I have never tried it but I imagine."

Italian singer and ex nun Cristina Scuccia, 36, poses in an undated photo, right, and left on The Voice in 2014 | @cristinascuccia/NF/newsX

She also said that she had had a vision, saying: "I woke up and had a desire to be a mother."

Cristina's career began in a surprising way when, in 2014, she participated in The Voice of Italy as a contestant, quickly becoming a media phenomenon. With the song No One by Alicia Keys, Cristina won over the judges and the audience, winning the programme and attracting international attention.

Her career continued with the release of an album and appearances on various television shows. After leaving the convent in 2022, Cristina began a new chapter in her life, exploring a freer dimension of her spirituality. She revealed that she wanted to live her faith without the constraints of religious life, while still maintaining a deep connection with God.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her presence on stage, dressed as a nun, and her incredibly charismatic voice created a fascinating contrast that defied convention and attracted international attention, including that of Madonna, who commented on Sister Cristina's performance of Like a Virgin with: "Sisters for life."

Story: NewsX