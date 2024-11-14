Ex-nun Cristina Scuccio who was The Voice Of Italy in 2014 wants to become a mum
The singer, Cristina Scuccia, 36, known to the general public as Sister Cristina, has gone through an extraordinary journey, transforming herself from a singing nun to an icon of personal and spiritual evolution.
Her story has enthralled millions of people, first with her victory at The Voice of Italy in 2014, then with the surprising decision to leave the convent in 2022 and start a new life. And now the singer, from Sicily, has said that she wants to become a mum.
In an interview with local media on November 13, she said: "There is a difference between making love and having sex. Making love leads to having a child. Sex is a passing pleasure. I have never tried it but I imagine."
She also said that she had had a vision, saying: "I woke up and had a desire to be a mother."
Cristina's career began in a surprising way when, in 2014, she participated in The Voice of Italy as a contestant, quickly becoming a media phenomenon. With the song No One by Alicia Keys, Cristina won over the judges and the audience, winning the programme and attracting international attention.
Her career continued with the release of an album and appearances on various television shows. After leaving the convent in 2022, Cristina began a new chapter in her life, exploring a freer dimension of her spirituality. She revealed that she wanted to live her faith without the constraints of religious life, while still maintaining a deep connection with God.
Her presence on stage, dressed as a nun, and her incredibly charismatic voice created a fascinating contrast that defied convention and attracted international attention, including that of Madonna, who commented on Sister Cristina's performance of Like a Virgin with: "Sisters for life."
