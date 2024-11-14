Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This footage shows a fan stunning a popular singer by taking off her knickers on stage and giving them to him.

The incident took place at a gig featuring popular Brazilian singer Pedro Sampaio, 26, with local media saying on November 13 that the footage is going viral on social media in the country.

The video shows the 26-year-old singer performing his song Escada do Predio (Building Stairway) on stage while the fan dances next to him.

A fan takes off her knickers and gives them to Brazilian singer Pedro Sampaio, right, on stage | @pedrosampaio/NF/newsX

Suddenly she lifts her skirt and pulls down her thong before whirling it around her head and giving it to the singer, who appears completely shocked.

The singer, who is from Rio de Janeiro, then appears to laugh, apparently reading something written on the underwear before saying in Portuguese: "Forget it!"

After he recovers, he smiles and then tosses the underwear into the audience. Pedro do Espirito Santo Sampaio is a singer who also works as a music producer and DJ. He is best known for his songs Sentadao, Bota Pra Tremer and Chama Ela. He is signed to Warner Music Brazil.

Story: NewsX