A huge “14-ft tiger shark” has been spotted in a harbour in the popular holiday destination Hawaii.

The video has gone viral on TikTok now amassing more than one million views. The video shows the huge shark swimming in the shallow waters as people stand watching in shock.

The video was taken at Waianae Boat Harbor, small boat harbour in Hawaii with a few sportfishing charters, sailing cruises and dolphin excursions available. Shocked users have been commenting on the TikTok.

One user said: “The way he disappeared like nothing!”. Another said: “The way he just completely disappears is INSANE”.

According to Oceana the tiger shark is the fourth largest shark and second largest predatory shark, behind only the great white shark. Tiger sharks are aggressive predators, famous for eating just about anything they find or are able to capture.

They have been known to eat many different fishes and invertebrates, seabirds, sea turtles, some marine mammals, stingrays and other rays, smaller sharks, sea snakes, and scavenged dead animals, among other things. In Hawaii, tiger sharks are known to regularly attack and eat green turtles and hawaiian monk seals near the nesting beaches for those two species.

At other island groups, tiger sharks are known to congregate near seabird rookeries during the times when young birds are learning to fly (and often end up on the sea surface).