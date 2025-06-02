Watch: Mount Etna erupts as smoke billows into the sky over Sicily
Footage shows dramatic scenes of black smoke billowing from the summit, as Italy’s most active volcano entered a new phase of intense activity. The eruption was accompanied by pyroclastic flow, a deadly surge of burning ash and sulphur, cascading down the mountain’s slopes.
Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology confirmed the eruption began at approximately 3:50am local time, following volcanic tremors that started around midnight. The institute said eruption activity has continued since then with “increasing intensity” and described the explosions as "almost continuous."
Mount Etna, located on the eastern coast of Sicily, had been showing signs of unrest in recent hours, with tremors felt overnight. The situation escalated rapidly, forcing authorities to evacuate nearby areas as a precaution.
Etna is regarded as the most active volcano in Europe and one of the most closely monitored in the world. No injuries have been reported so far, but residents and visitors have been urged to stay clear of the danger zone.
