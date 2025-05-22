I ticked off a bucket list moment when I went on a tour up Europe’s most active volcano, Mount Etna.

When I originally wrote this article, the volcano had last erupted on 19 April, spurting ash and lava out of the southeastern crater. I went up Mount Etna on 8 May and now today (Monday 2 June) the volcano has erupted again.

It is surreal that I experienced going up the volcano which I now see on social media spurting out mass amounts of smoke - and looks so threatening. Despite being scared at the time of an eruption, and not believing now that I actually went up it, the experience was still surreal and a bucket list moment. I can say that I’ve gone up Europe’s most active volcano.

During my holiday to Sicily with my boyfriend we thought why not go up it! There’s an element of fear and worry, of course, as you are literally going up an active volcano that had erupted a month before, but it was one of the best experiences. The volcano is located in Sicily, the largest Mediterranean island.

We were in Sicily for a few days and booked a sunset guided tour. At first, we were not sure whether this tour would be as good as trekking the volcano in the day. But it turned out for the best as it was not as hot, and it was stunning to be up the volcano while it was getting dark and the sun was setting.

We stayed at Baia Taormina - CDSHotels during our holiday in Sicily and booked the sunset tour with them which cost around $113. It was worth the price as you were picked up, given a guided tour, stopped off at a local shop on the way to try some pistachio macarons and other delicacies and went up the volcano in a big jeep vehicle.

When we got picked up, we travelled to Mount Etna which was a short drive. On the way stopping off for some local delicacies, which was a lovely touch. Once we had reached Etna we got off and I rented a jacket for $5 - a great price. It started to get chilly, and I for one did not want to be freezing at the time. We also bought some souvenirs, some snacks and then we all got into the jeep and headed up the rocky terrain.

You could see the layers and layers of solid black rock, dried up lava, and the destruction it had caused. Trees were bare and the tour guide pointed to the remains of a hotel that once stood. We saw the huge craters and walked right alongside them. Whilst taking pictures of others you had to be careful of your footing - a couple of steps backwards and down you go!

It was windy, and cold, so if you go on a tour up Etna make sure to bring some layers and grippy trainers. And for girls, wear leggings. We went higher and higher, and stopped off at a a point to view the sunset, thousands of metres up. It was freezing but stunning. We walked across snow, took pictures and were all in awe of our surroundings. We were not far away from the very top of the volcano and could see the smoke arising.

It was a memorable experience that will always stay with me - and an amazing activity to do while on holiday in Sicily. It is quite something to say you have been up an active volcano. And it is something very different to do on holiday, instead of just laying by the pool or beach.