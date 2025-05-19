Despite October seeing miles away right now - it is a great time to book your winter sun holiday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are plenty of destinations that are still warm and sunny in October. Plus, you can make use of the half-term break too.

With temperatures ranging from the mid-teens all the way up to the early 30s, there’s a warm destination for you regardless of how hot you like your holidays to be. Listed below are the best destinations to visit in Europe and across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amman, Jordan

Amman’s rich history and mild October weather (around 26°C) make it a fantastic destination for an autumn escape. A trip here is all about discovering the area’s many incredible ancient landmarks including the Roman Temple of Hercules and the Umayyad Palace complex at the Citadel.

Rome, Italy

Rome in October offers milder weather than the summer, making it the ideal time to feast on the history, culture and cuisine found around every corner in the city. With average temperatures of 22°C, you’ll be super comfortable exploring the likes of the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, and the Vatican City.

Dubai, UAE

Dubai combines year-round sunshine with world-class attractions, making it a top choice for October holidays. With average temperatures of 29°C, it’s warm enough to enjoy the city’s pristine beaches while also being suitable for fun outdoor activities.

Dubai, UAE. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Lanzarote, Canary Islands

The Canary Islands are a popular destination for Brits seeking winter sun. Soak up the sun and relax on golden beaches in Lanzarote, like Playa Blanca. Or dive into the crystal-clear waters of Papagayo Beach. With temperatures of around 26°C, beach activities are definitely on the agenda in October in Lanzarote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kos, Greece

Kos is a charming Greek island that boasts mild October weather with temperatures of 23°C, making it perfect for couples and solo travellers seeking a relaxing escape away from the crowds. Wander through the cobbled streets of Kos Town picking up souvenirs and explore ancient ruins.

Antalya, Türkiye

Antalya combines warm weather, stunning beaches, and fascinating history for the ideal October break. With average temperatures of 27°C in October, it’s an excellent time to relax on the golden sands of Lara Beach or play some volleyball.

Antalya, Türkiye. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Orlando, USA

The average temperatures in Orlando in October peak at around 29°C, meaning you’ll be wearing short sleeves to enjoy the thrills of the famous theme parks but it won’t be too sticky like in summer. There’ll be fewer crowds too.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Brazil’s iconic Rio de Janeiro offers a lively mix of beautiful beaches, rich culture, and warm October weather. With average temperatures of 27°C, take time out from the city’s activities and festivities to soak up the sun on Copacabana or Ipanema Beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cairo, Egypt

Visiting a city in the desert often guarantees unbearable heat, but at this time of year, Cairo’s climate is in the high-20s to low-30s sweet spot. Of course, no trip to Egypt is complete without some pyramids, and Cairo is just thirty minutes away from The Great Pyramid itself.

Sitting in the Med between Sicily and the Tunisian coast, Malta is blessed with an outrageously sunny climate. In October temperatures can rise to 25C.