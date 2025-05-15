Blue flag beaches: 72 beaches across UK best to visit this year that have been handed prestigious award - what does it mean and full list of locations
This means the 76 beaches are well-managed with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes. Blue Flag is an international award and is aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting England’s best beaches.
The award scheme acts as a guarantee to everyone that a beach is among the finest not only in the country, but globally. Not only does a Blue Flag show locals and visitors that they have arrived at a clean, safe and beautiful beach, it is also a mark of quality that sets the beach out as an asset to its community and local businesses that will drive and increase tourism.
Included in the criteria is that the beach must not be affected by industrial, waste-water or sewage-related discharges, and must achieve ‘excellent’ water quality as set out in the Bathing Water Directive. The beach must be clean, provide toilet facilities, and have buildings and beach equipment must be properly maintained.
The criteria states that first aid equipment must be available on the beach, as well as a supply of drinking water available and an adequate number of lifeguards. Listed below are the beaches that received the Blue Flag Award for 2025, awarded by Keep Britain Tidy.
East Midlands - 3 winners
- Central Beach, Mablethorpe - East Lindsey District Council
- Central Beach, Skegness - East Lindsey District Council
- Central Beach, Sutton on Sea - East Lindsey District Council
East of England - 15 winners
- Mundesley - North Norfolk District Council
- Sea Palling - North Norfolk District Council
- Sheringham - North Norfolk District Council
- Albion Walton On The Naze - Tendring District Council
- Brightlingsea - Tendring District Council
- Dovercourt Bay - Tendring District Council
- Frinton on Sea - Tendring District Council
- Felixstowe - East Suffolk Council
- Southwold - East Suffolk Council
- Shoebury Common - Southend on Sea Borough Council
- East Beach, Shoeburyness - Southend on Sea Borough Council
- Three Shells Beach - Southend on Sea Borough Council
- Cromer - North Norfolk District Council
- West Runton - North Norfolk District Council
- East Runton - North Norfolk District Council
North East - 5 winners
- Whitley Bay South - North Tyneside MBC
- Tynemouth Longsands South - North Tyneside MBC
- King Edwards Bay - North Tyneside MBC
- Blyth South Beach - Northumberland County Council
- Roker Beach - Sunderland City Council
Yorkshire & Humber - 3 winners
- Whitby - North Yorkshire Council
- Hornsea – East Riding of Yorkshire Council
- Withernsea - East Riding of Yorkshire Council
South East - 15 winners
- Hove Lawns - Brighton and Hove Council
- Saltdean - Brighton and Hove Council
- Tankerton - Canterbury City Council
- Hastings Pelham - Hastings Borough Council
- St Leonard’s Marina - Hastings Borough Council
- Hayling Island Beachlands Central - Havant Borough Council
- Sheerness - Swale Borough Council
- Swanage Central – Swanage Town Council
- Botany Bay - Thanet District Council
- Joss Bay - Thanet District Council
- Margate Main Sands - Thanet District Council
- Minnis Bay - Thanet District Council
- Ramsgate Main Sands - Thanet District Council
- St Mildred's Bay - Thanet District Council
- West Wittering Beach - West Wittering Estate plc
South West - 35 winners
- Carbis Bay - Carbis Bay Hotel
- Crooklets - Cornwall Council
- Gyllyngvase - Cornwall Council
- Polzeath - Cornwall Council
- Porthmeor - Cornwall Council
- Porthminster - Cornwall Council
- Trevone Bay - Cornwall Council
- Porthtowan - Cornwall Council
- Summerleaze – Cornwall Council
- Widemouth Bay - Cornwall Council
- Beer – East Devon District Council
- Budleigh Salterton - East Devon District Council
- Exmouth - East Devon District Council
- Seaton (Devon) - East Devon District Council
- Sidmouth Town - East Devon District Council
- Croyde Bay - Parkdean Holidays
- Dawlish Warren - Teignbridge District Council
- Breakwater Beach - Torbay Council
- Broadsands - Torbay Council
- Meadfoot Beach - Torbay Council
- Oddicombe - Torbay Council
- Preston Sands - Torbay Council
- Blackpool Sands - Blackpool Sands (Devon) Utilities Co Ltd
- Torre Abbey Sands - Torbay Council
- Westward Ho! - Torridge District Council
- Avon Beach – BCP Council
- Branksome Chine – BCP Council
- Canford Cliffs – BCP Council
- Durley Chine – BCP Council
- Fisherman’s Walk – BCP Council
- Friar’s Cliff – BCP Council
- Highcliffe – BCP Council
- Sandbanks – BCP Council
- Shore Road – BCP Council
- Challaborough Bay – Parkdean Resorts