Seventy-six beaches across the UK have been awarded the Blue Flag Award for 2025.

This means the 76 beaches are well-managed with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes. Blue Flag is an international award and is aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting England’s best beaches.

The award scheme acts as a guarantee to everyone that a beach is among the finest not only in the country, but globally. Not only does a Blue Flag show locals and visitors that they have arrived at a clean, safe and beautiful beach, it is also a mark of quality that sets the beach out as an asset to its community and local businesses that will drive and increase tourism.

Included in the criteria is that the beach must not be affected by industrial, waste-water or sewage-related discharges, and must achieve ‘excellent’ water quality as set out in the Bathing Water Directive. The beach must be clean, provide toilet facilities, and have buildings and beach equipment must be properly maintained.

Seventy-six beaches across the UK have been awarded the Blue Flag Award for 2025. (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg) | NationalWorld/Kim Mogg

The criteria states that first aid equipment must be available on the beach, as well as a supply of drinking water available and an adequate number of lifeguards. Listed below are the beaches that received the Blue Flag Award for 2025, awarded by Keep Britain Tidy.

East Midlands - 3 winners

Central Beach, Mablethorpe - East Lindsey District Council

Central Beach, Skegness - East Lindsey District Council

Central Beach, Sutton on Sea - East Lindsey District Council

East of England - 15 winners

Mundesley - North Norfolk District Council

Sea Palling - North Norfolk District Council

Sheringham - North Norfolk District Council

Albion Walton On The Naze - Tendring District Council

Brightlingsea - Tendring District Council

Dovercourt Bay - Tendring District Council

Frinton on Sea - Tendring District Council

Felixstowe - East Suffolk Council

Southwold - East Suffolk Council

Shoebury Common - Southend on Sea Borough Council

East Beach, Shoeburyness - Southend on Sea Borough Council

Three Shells Beach - Southend on Sea Borough Council

Cromer - North Norfolk District Council

West Runton - North Norfolk District Council

East Runton - North Norfolk District Council

North East - 5 winners

Whitley Bay South - North Tyneside MBC

Tynemouth Longsands South - North Tyneside MBC

King Edwards Bay - North Tyneside MBC

Blyth South Beach - Northumberland County Council

Roker Beach - Sunderland City Council

Yorkshire & Humber - 3 winners

Whitby - North Yorkshire Council

Hornsea – East Riding of Yorkshire Council

Withernsea - East Riding of Yorkshire Council

South East - 15 winners

Hove Lawns - Brighton and Hove Council

Saltdean - Brighton and Hove Council

Tankerton - Canterbury City Council

Hastings Pelham - Hastings Borough Council

St Leonard’s Marina - Hastings Borough Council

Hayling Island Beachlands Central - Havant Borough Council

Sheerness - Swale Borough Council

Swanage Central – Swanage Town Council

Botany Bay - Thanet District Council

Joss Bay - Thanet District Council

Margate Main Sands - Thanet District Council

Minnis Bay - Thanet District Council

Ramsgate Main Sands - Thanet District Council

St Mildred's Bay - Thanet District Council

West Wittering Beach - West Wittering Estate plc

South West - 35 winners

Carbis Bay - Carbis Bay Hotel

Crooklets - Cornwall Council

Gyllyngvase - Cornwall Council

Polzeath - Cornwall Council

Porthmeor - Cornwall Council

Porthminster - Cornwall Council

Trevone Bay - Cornwall Council

Porthtowan - Cornwall Council

Summerleaze – Cornwall Council

Widemouth Bay - Cornwall Council

Beer – East Devon District Council

Budleigh Salterton - East Devon District Council

Exmouth - East Devon District Council

Seaton (Devon) - East Devon District Council

Sidmouth Town - East Devon District Council

Croyde Bay - Parkdean Holidays

Dawlish Warren - Teignbridge District Council

Breakwater Beach - Torbay Council

Broadsands - Torbay Council

Meadfoot Beach - Torbay Council

Oddicombe - Torbay Council

Preston Sands - Torbay Council

Blackpool Sands - Blackpool Sands (Devon) Utilities Co Ltd

Torre Abbey Sands - Torbay Council

Westward Ho! - Torridge District Council

Avon Beach – BCP Council

Branksome Chine – BCP Council

Canford Cliffs – BCP Council

Durley Chine – BCP Council

Fisherman’s Walk – BCP Council

Friar’s Cliff – BCP Council

Highcliffe – BCP Council

Sandbanks – BCP Council

Shore Road – BCP Council

Challaborough Bay – Parkdean Resorts