Ex Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard set for NBA return after suspension for using deeply offensive word ‘kike’

Basketballer Meyers Leonard is gearing up for an NBA return with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former Miami Heat center hasn’t played in the NBA since January 2021 for using a deeply offensive anti-semitic slur. Leonard made the comments while on a video game livestream on platform Twitch, which ultimately cost him his Heat spot.

Leonard has apologised for using the term. Now it looks like Leonard is set to make a return to the NBA after signing a 10 day deal with the Bucks who are keen to add to their roster.

What did Meyers Leonard say and what does slur mean?

While streaming Call of Duty Leonard called another player a “f******g kike b***h”. Kike is a derogatory term for a Jewish person.

The origins of the word are disputed with one theory posed by Philip Cowen, editor of “The American Hebrew,” that it derives from the Yiddish word kikel, or, circle.

The Jewish Times explains: “He suggests that Jewish immigrants, not knowing the Latin alphabet, signed their entry forms with a circle rather than the customary X, which signified Christianity. On this theory, Ellis Island immigration inspectors began calling such people kikels, and the term shortened as time passed.”

Ex Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard set for NBA return after suspension for using deeply offensive word ‘kike’. (Pic: Getty)

Another theory presented by Anatoly Liberman suggests the slur derives from “Hayyim, transcribed in German as Chaim. Kaim Jew was recorded in mid-18th-century German cant. Then, we are told, since Jewish speakers took -im of Kaim as a plural ending in Hebrew, they created a new singular kai”.

How did Miami Heat and NBA respond?

The South Florida team, who are owned by Israeli-American businessman Micky Arison, released a statement condemning Leonard. It read: “The Miami Heat vehemently condemns the use of any form of hate speech.

“The words used by Meyers Leonard were wrong and we will not tolerate hateful language from anyone associated with our franchise. To hear it from a Miami Heat player is especially disappointing and hurtful to all those who work here, as well as the larger South Florida, Miami Heat and NBA communities.”

A spokesman for the NBA said: “We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information. The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech.”

Did Meyers Leonard apologise?

Leonard apologised saying he didn’t know what the word meant. In a statement on Instagram he wrote: “I am deeply sorry for using an antisemitic slur during a livestream yesterday.

"While I didn’t know what the word meant at the time, my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong.

"I am now more aware of its meaning and I am committed to properly seeking out people who can help educate me about this type of hate and how we can fight it.”