Donald Trump looks set to confirm he will be running for president in 2024 after dropping hints about making another bid

Donald Trump is set to make his long-awaited “big announcement” on Tuesday night. He is expected to declare his intention to run for president once more.

He has been hinting repeatedly that another bid was on the table - and prior to the US midterm elections he said he would “very, very, very, probably” run again.

It was confirmed last week that he would be making a “special announcement” at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. He is expected to speak later on Tuesday evening.

It comes after what is widely regarded as a disappointing outcome in the midterms for the Republicans and Trump. Many of the candidates he backed failed to win over the voters.

Meanwhile, the man who is emerging as a possible rival for the Repubican candidacy for president, Ron DeSantis, won a landslide victory for a second term as governor of Florida. But is Trump going to announce he is running, what will he say - and how can people watch it? This is what you need to know.

Is Trump going to run for president?

It seems like he will. He has certainly been laying the ground for a declaration that he will. The Independent reports Jason Miller, an adviser to Trump told former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon on Friday that he had spoken with Trump and he “of course” planned to run for president in 2024. Miller added that Trump was “fired up” about the race.

He said: “President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he’s running for president. And it’s going to be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement.”

Trump himself said on his TruthSocial platform - where he has more than 4 million followers, on Tuesday: “Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our country.” On Tueday morning the platform was full of pro-Trump posts from his supports with pictures of Trump bearing slogans such as “America called, they want their president back”. While others described Trump as the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time).

Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House with an announcement Tuesday night, Nov. 15. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

It comes as Trump’s former vice president is also looking likely to launch a presidential bid. Mike Pence told ABC he was giving a run for the 2024 presidency “prayerful consideration”. Pence, whose book So Help Me God, has just been published has blamed Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” during the 6 January riots in a new memoir.

The book is Pence’s first account in his own words of the Republican former president’s extraordinary effort to push him to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Although it largely defends Trump, glossing over and whitewashing many of his most contentious episodes, it makes clear that 6 January 2021 was a breaking point in which Trump’s “reckless words had endangered my family and all those serving at the Capitol. For four years, we had a close working relationship. It did not end well,” he writes.

What time will he be speaking?

Trump’s announcement is expected at 9pm EST - which is 2am Wednesday morning in the UK. It has been reported that more than 250 cameras have requested access to the event with major networks expected to cover it.

How can I watch?