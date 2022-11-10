Speculation has been growing that the former president will put himself forward to be the Republican candidate

Donald Trump has strongly suggested he may run for the White House in 2024 during a Republican rally speech in Dayton. The 45th President of the United States told the crowd he would be making a “very big announcement” this November.

The US went to the polls on Tuesday (8 November) for the midterm elections, with Democrats and Republicans battling it out to win control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The predicted Republican red wave has fallen shorter than expected. Results are still being counted, with the Democrats gaining the crucial seat of Pennsylvania in the Senate and several of the high profile candidates Trump backed falling short.

Speculation around Trump running for president in 2024 has been growing, with him sharing a similar statement at a Republican rally in Sioux City, Iowa, where he told the crowd “I will very, very, probably do it again.”

It’s rumoured that the former US president will officially announce he will run again for president after the midterm elections. His latest addresses are the closest he has ever come to declaring his candidacy for 2024.

So, will Donald Trump run for president again and what did he say in Iowa? Here’s everything you need to know.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump stands with former first lady Melania Trump as he speaks to the media after voting at a polling station (Pic: Getty Images)

Will Donald Trump run for president in 2024?

Trump has not officially confirmed that he will run for president again but he has dropped strong hints in the past and the latest event in Dayton has only furthered speculation that he will be annoucing his campaign.

In Sioux City, Iowa he told the crowd: “I ran twice. I won twice,” Trump said. “… And now, in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK.” Adding: “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you. Get ready.”

He also stated: “This is the year we’re going to take back the House. We’re going to take back the Senate. We’re going to take back America. And in 2024 ― most importantly ― we’re going to take back our magnificent White House. We’re going to take it back. We should have never left.”

Following fellow Republican Ron DeSantis’ landslide victory in Florida, there has been speculation that he will go up against Trump for the nomination. Trump commented on whether the Florida governor would run. He said: “I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly,” adding: “I don’t think it would be good for the party.”

What did he say at the Ohio rally?

The former president spoke at the Dayton rally to campaign for the Republican candidate for the US Senate, JD Vance and made hints that he was planning to run again for the White House in 2024.

Reported by the Guardian, Trump said: “Not to detract from tomorrow’s very important, even critical, election, I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida. We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow.”

The crowd cheers after former U.S. President Donald Trump said he will make a big announcement on 15 November, during a rally in Dayton, Ohio (Pic: Getty Images)

Trump also hit out at President Biden, calling Democrats “radical left crazy people” and telling the crowd they were responsible for the “decline” of America.

He said: “This country has gone crazy. There’s only one choice to end this madness. If you support the decline for all of America, then you must absolutely vote for the radical left crazy people, the radical left Democrats. And if you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then tomorrow you must vote Republican in a giant red wave that we’ve all been hearing about.”