The Greece wildfires continue to cause devastation across the popular European holiday destination, leading to mass evacuations of locals and tourists from its most affected islands - but now an emergency operation could well be underway in Gran Canaria.

Corfu first started rescuing civilians from Nissaki Beach on Sunday (23 July) as the infernos continue to spread. Areas including Santa, Megoula, Porta and Palia Perithia are among those affected.

This was all before Rhodes was caught ablaze, leading to the cancellation of flights and holidays from the likes of Jet2 Holidays and TUI. It is estimated that more than 20,000 holidaymakers have been rescued from the island so far.

But now the blaze is spreading to Gran Canaria, as 100 firefighters and nine aircraft work hard to extinguish the fires. Hundreds of villagers have been evacuated from their homes, roads have been shut down and helicopters have been deployed in a bid to subdue the inferno which has decimated around 700 acres of land so far.

Police are investigating a 29-year-old man they fear may have started the latest wildfire in Tejeda. Along with three of his colleagues, he was working with bush cutters in an area of dry grass when flames first broke out.

Here is everything you need to know about the location of the Gran Canaria wildfires.

Where are the wildfires in Gran Canaria?

Gran Canaria has been affected by wildfires - Credit: Getty

According to Greek authorities, the blaze has spread across the Tejeda region of the island. It is understood that the fires are yet to reach any popular tourist areas of Gran Canaria so no hotels have been affected or evacuated.