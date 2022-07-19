Across Europe a number of countries have been struck by wildfires, including France, Spain and Portugal

As temperatures continue to climb higher and higher, a number of countries across Europe have been hit by an outbreak of wildfires , with firefighters and emergency services racing to get the blazes under control.

One country affected by the fires is France, which has seen over 30,000 people evacuated from their homes.

As it stands, the number of heat-related deaths is unknown, but France’s Ministry of Health is expected to release information on the number of casualties caused by the fires at the end of the month.

This is what you need to know.

What’s happening in France?

In France, heat records were broken and swirling hot winds complicated firefighting in the country’s south-west.

Authorities evacuated more towns, moving another 14,900 people from areas that could find themselves in the path of the fires and choking smoke.

A firefighter waves to colleagues during an operation to try to control a forest fire near Louchats, some 35kms from Landiras in Gironde, southwestern France on July 18, 2022 (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In all, more than 31,000 people have been forced from their homes and summer vacation spots in the Gironde region since the wildfires began July 12.

Three additional planes were sent to join six others fighting the fires, scooping up seawater and making repeated runs through dense clouds of smoke, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday night.

More than 200 reinforcements headed to join the 1,500 firefighters trying to contain the blazes in the Gironde.

The Landes forest, the largest man-made woodland in the continent, is situated between two wildfires, one of which has burned through more than 16,000 acres near the Arcachon maritime basin, which is famed for its oysters and beaches. The other fire moved further inland, around the town of Landiras.

Firefighters take position in Cazaux on July 14, 2022 as the city is being evacuated after the forest fire in La Teste-de-Buch spreads near the houses. (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Dominique Morvan, an expert in wildfires at the University of Aix-Marseille, the two blazes between them have already consumed “more than half the surface area burned by fires, on average, each year across the country”.

What have the authorities said?

“The fire is literally exploding,” said Marc Vermeulen, the regional fire service chief who described tree trunks shattering as flames consumed them, sending burning embers into the air and further spreading the blazes.

“We’re facing extreme and exceptional circumstances,” he said.

Firefighters try to control a forest fire in Louchats, south-western France, on July 17, 2022. (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Euronews , David Brunner, one of the firefighters working to control the blaze, said: “It never stops.

“In 30 years of firefighting I have never seen a fire like this.”

Speaking to AFP, forecaster Francois Gourand of Meteo-France said: “In certain zones in the south-west, it will be an apocalypse of heat.”

What caused the wildfires?

With temperatures reaching into the mid-40s in some regions, wildfires broke out in a number of dry areas in the countryside.

Additionally, French investigators have also detained a man for questioning over suspicions of a deliberate lighting of one of the wildfires.

While a number of wildfires across the country are blazing, one raging south of Bordeaux is suspected to have been started deliberately.

Holidaymakers at the Dune du Pilat campsite lie in survival blankets after being evacuated from their campsite due to a fire towards the exhibition centre of La Teste-de-Buch, western France, on July 13, 2022 (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images)

A motorist told police that he saw a vehicle speeding away from the spot where that fire started on 12 July.

The motorist pulled over and tried, unsuccessfully, to extinguish the flames, the Bordeaux prosecutor’s office said. Criminal investigators subsequently found evidence pointing to possible arson, it said.

The man taken in for questioning was detained on Monday (18 July) afternoon.