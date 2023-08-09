Victoria Police say it is not clear what type of mushrooms the guests had eaten, but their symptoms were consistent with those from the death cap

Australian police are trying to establish how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after a family lunch, where they reportedly ate wild mushrooms.

Police have interviewed the 48-year-old woman who they say cooked the meal - who did not become ill herself - at her home on 29 July. Police released her "pending further enquiries", but have said she remains a suspect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement on Sunday (6 August), Victoria Police said homicide detectives were now investigating after the deaths, in the small town of Leongatha. Four people were taken to hospital on 30 July after they fell ill, one day after eating the meal in question.

Two women, aged 66 and 70, died in hospital on 4 August, while a 70-year-old man passed away on 5 August. A 68-year-old man remained in a critical condition.

The Victorian Government have issued health alerts for death cap mushrooms after favourable weather conditions in the past.(Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Australian media have identified the victims as husband and wife Don and Gail Patterson, and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson. Ms Wilkinson's husband Ian - a local pastor - is still in hospital.

It is understood the Pattersons were the woman's in-laws.

The suspect - who cannot be named for legal reasons - spoke to media outside her home on Monday. She told Nine news: “I didn’t do anything... I loved them and I’m devastated they’re gone.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman reportedly declined to answer questions about what meals were served to which guests or the origin of the mushrooms.

Victoria Police Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said it was not clear what type of mushrooms the guests had eaten, but their symptoms were consistent with those from the death cap - a particularly deadly variety.

Mushroom experts have said a piece the size of a small coin can be enough to kill, the BBC reports.

He said it would take some time to determine what happened and police were keeping an open mind. “It could be very innocent but, again, we just don’t know,” Mr Thomas said.

The woman who cooked the meal was separated from her husband but police had been told their relationship was amicable, he added. Her children were also at home during the lunch but did not eat the same meal.