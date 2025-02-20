Yashtika Acharya: Teenage powerlifting champion, 17, dies after 600lb bar and weights fall onto her neck during training session
Yashtika Acharya, 17, was practicing with her coach at a gym in the Bikaner district in western India on Wednesday (19 February) when the fatal accident occurred. The teen was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Horrifying footage captured the tragic moment, showing Acharya attempting to lift the heavy weight before falling backwards. As she drops onto the floor, the heavy bar lands on her neck and she collapses.
The girl is then seen lying on the ground motionless as onlookers rush to assist her. Her coach, who tried to hold onto the bar as she fell, reportedly sustained minor injuries.
Despite her young age, Acharya had achieved several wins in her short weightlifting career. According to Indian news outlet NDTV, she had received a gold medal at the Junior National Games in India.
The tragic accident is the latest in a series of deaths within the powerlifting community. In 2023, a fitness influencer was killed in Bali by a barbell while trying to squat-press 460lbs in a horror accident. Justyn Vicky, 33, was strength training at The Paradise Bali gym in Sanur and died shortly after the freak accident.
