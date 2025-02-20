A 17-year-old powerlifter died after a bar and weights fell onto her neck.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yashtika Acharya, 17, was practicing with her coach at a gym in the Bikaner district in western India on Wednesday (19 February) when the fatal accident occurred. The teen was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Horrifying footage captured the tragic moment, showing Acharya attempting to lift the heavy weight before falling backwards. As she drops onto the floor, the heavy bar lands on her neck and she collapses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The girl is then seen lying on the ground motionless as onlookers rush to assist her. Her coach, who tried to hold onto the bar as she fell, reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Despite her young age, Acharya had achieved several wins in her short weightlifting career. According to Indian news outlet NDTV, she had received a gold medal at the Junior National Games in India.

The tragic accident is the latest in a series of deaths within the powerlifting community. In 2023, a fitness influencer was killed in Bali by a barbell while trying to squat-press 460lbs in a horror accident. Justyn Vicky, 33, was strength training at The Paradise Bali gym in Sanur and died shortly after the freak accident.