A young child went on a killing spree by strangling several animals to death during a lone trip to a zoo. The nine-year-old boy is said to have shown 'no emotion' while carrying out the massacre at the Rekerhout petting zoo in Alkmaar, Netherlands, leaving the zoo staff in shock.

According to local media, the primary school pupil travelled by himself to the zoo and hunted for the guinea pigs and rabbits - after having previously visited the venue under supervision. He reportedly killed nine rabbits and two guinea pigs in the late afternoon on March 11, with no apparent motive.

The boy was quickly caught by the police and his parents turned up at the scene. Zoo Manager Ali Dorenbos told De Telegraaf: "It makes you completely sick." She said the zoo has suffered an animal abuse incident previously where sheep were shot with bows and arrows, their udders pulled, and goats were shaken by their horns.

Daily Mail reported that the pupil will not be prosecuted because he is under the age of 12, but he will reportedly be enrolled into a care programme.

Experts have weighed in on the attack since the incident. Psychiatrist Esther van Fenema said: "I feel sorry for the animals, but also for the little boy who apparently feels so bad that he has to do this."