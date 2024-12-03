A young father tragically died at the age of 20 after a small cut on his lip - dismissed as harmless by doctors - led to a deadly brain infection.

On November 24, Lockie Seddon, from Victoria, Australia, died in the Royal Melbourne Hospital, leaving behind his pregnant partner, Claire Hoogendoorn, 22, and their children, Mason, three, and Jax, two. His death occurred just days after the first symptoms of a golden staph infection appeared.

According to the Better Health Channel, a golden staph infection, or Staphylococcus aureus, is harmless. However, if it enters the body through a cut in the skin, it can cause a range of mild to severe infections, which may cause death in some cases.

Lockie’s aunt, Danielle Sherer, shared the timeline of events, explaining that the ordeal began with what appeared to be a minor sore on his lip. “It just started with a little cut on his lip and the GP said it's like a bite or something,” she told the Mail. “He was healthy one day, right? Had a little thing on his lip, and the next day, that was it.”

The following morning, Lockie’s condition deteriorated rapidly. He woke up with his eyes “bulging out of his head” and told his partner, Claire, “I’m dying.” He was rushed to the hospital, placed in a coma, and transferred to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, but he never regained consciousness.

Lockie Seddon (right) dies from a brain infection after doctors dismiss lip cut. | GoFundMe/Danielle Sherer

Danielle revealed that even doctors were shocked at how quickly the golden staph infection progressed. “The ICU specialist that was looking after Lockie said that he has never seen a golden staph infection do this.”

Danielle has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family cover funeral expenses and support Claire and the children. Danielle wrote: “Today, 24th November 2024, Tam lost her son, and Claire lost her soulmate suddenly. Lockie was only 20, a young father to two beautiful boys and a baby girl on the way. He loved Claire and their children with all his heart.”

The page describes Lockie as a loving, hands-on dad who adored his children and was thrilled to learn he and Claire were expecting a baby girl. “When it came to being a dad, those kids were Lockie’s entire life. He was a very cheeky young man and a really hands-on dad. You could just tell how much his boys loved him.”

The family has raised over $11,000 (£5,600) to give Lockie the send-off he deserves and to help Claire and the children during this difficult time.

Despite the tragedy, doctors have assured the family that no medical steps were overlooked. Danielle shared: “The doctors said there were no signs missed, and there was nothing anyone could have done. It was already too late.”