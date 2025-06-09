A would-be social media star who terrified people by running around with a pair of women's pink panties over his face has been seized by police.

The 51-year-old content creator stripped to red underpants and a T-shirt before donning the lace knickers and running around Ichikawa, in the Chiba Prefecture in eastern Japan.

Video footage of Hiroyuki Tatenai, who posts as Zokkunzokkun, shows him jogging through the streets shouting excitedly. He has placed the crotch of the panties over his nose and mouth and peers out of the leg holes as he records himself on a selfie stick.

A Japanese streamer was arrested after wearing women's underwear on his head to boost views | Newsflash/NX

But Tatenai fell foul of the fashion police when locals complained to officers about the bizarre broadcast.

One woman told police his behaviour had been "scary and shocking".

Tatenai, who has less then 5,000 followers on the streaming platform Kick, was arrested after officers viewed the clip, which was filmed on May 19.

Under questioning, he admitted what he had done saying: "I did it to entertain people and increase viewership."

But other social media users scorned his behaviour.

One X user described him as "gross".

Another wrote: "Streamers who can only attract listeners through these types of broadcasts should be permanently banned and should never be able to broadcast again."

